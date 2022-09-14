Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 530,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

