Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

