Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 215.9% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 38.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 140,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

