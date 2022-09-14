NULS Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

