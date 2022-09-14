Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. Nucor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.
Shares of NUE stock traded down $12.22 on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 66,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
