Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. Nucor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $12.22 on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 66,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.