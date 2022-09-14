Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,390. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Novanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
