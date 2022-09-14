Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $476.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,893. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

