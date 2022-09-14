Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

