Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,105 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.