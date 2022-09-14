Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $3.35 on Tuesday. 8,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

