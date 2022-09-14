Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $3.35 on Tuesday. 8,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About Nocopi Technologies
