NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.1 days.

Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $42.20 during trading on Wednesday. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. NN Group has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

