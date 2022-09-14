Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 152,069 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,069 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $325,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 166,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,963. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

