Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 13,818 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $120,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.10. 47,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

