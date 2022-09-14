Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 580,843 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $236,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 166,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.