Ninety One UK Ltd Has $346.27 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $346,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

NYSE STT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,697. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

