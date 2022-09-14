Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Charles Schwab worth $559,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

