Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.66% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $474,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $120.44. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,185. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

