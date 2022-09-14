Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.30. Nikola shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 79,781 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nikola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

