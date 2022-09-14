NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 6,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.