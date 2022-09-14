Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Director Sells $908,500.00 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 3,047,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,009,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

