Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Director Sells $908,500.00 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NWL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 3,047,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,009,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
