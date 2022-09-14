Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 788,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $375,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 6.2 %

CMCSA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

