Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 56,797 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,797 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.95% of Pool worth $499,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 14.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pool by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Pool by 308.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $335.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

