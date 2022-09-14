Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,441 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $400,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $350.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

