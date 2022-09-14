Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $522.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,319 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $522,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 3.9 %

AMT opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

