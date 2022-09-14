Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $439.99 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,863 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $439,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $292.96 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

