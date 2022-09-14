Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Apollo Global Management worth $575,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.