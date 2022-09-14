Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.81% of CSX worth $657,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 153,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.