Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Network International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NWITY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 14,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,160. Network International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

