Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 244.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 15,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.27.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.