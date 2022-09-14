Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 244.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 15,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

