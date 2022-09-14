Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $67.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

