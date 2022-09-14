Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $15.81 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $5,854.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00593554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00258045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010295 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.