MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.