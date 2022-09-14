MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.