Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 62.7% in August

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Muscle Maker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

Shares of GRIL stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 113,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,679. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

