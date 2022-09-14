Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mothercare Stock Down 17.8 %

LON MTC traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.16 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,965. Mothercare has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company has a market capitalization of £51.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clive Whiley bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

