Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Up 0.1%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 7,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MONCU. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

