Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells $1,483,280.64 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MNST traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,897. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

