Momentive Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 15,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average volume of 6,761 call options.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Momentive Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,442. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.