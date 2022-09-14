Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
