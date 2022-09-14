Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.