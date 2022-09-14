Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $296.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,914,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

