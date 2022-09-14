Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 58,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

