Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,951 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after buying an additional 595,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,741. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

