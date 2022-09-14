MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 263,611 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MCR remained flat at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,410. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

