Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MODVF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

