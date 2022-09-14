Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MODVF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.22.
About Melcor Developments
