MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MedTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 755,008 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 218,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,646,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 625,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

MTAC remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,525. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

