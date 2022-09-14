Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 34401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

