Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 127,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

