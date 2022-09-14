Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the August 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAYNF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
About Mayne Pharma Group
