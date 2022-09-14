MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,963.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $44,963.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

