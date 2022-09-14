Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Matson worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MATX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,818. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,800. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

