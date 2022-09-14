Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,910. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Masimo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

